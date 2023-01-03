Fire rescue crews in Gainesville respond to fire at Oaks Mall Plaza

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to a fire alarm at the Oaks Mall Plaza on Tuesday morning.

Fire rescue crews were dispatched around 2:30 a.m. to a fire alarm.

Crews found the fire on the first floor inside Super Optical.

The fire was quickly extinguished and did not extend to the second floor.

No occupants were discovered in the building and no injuries reported.

The fire is currently under investigation.

