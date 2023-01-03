Flights delayed at Gainesville Regional Airport as FAA slows flights into the state

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Airline flights in Gainesville are being delayed during the holiday travel rush.

According to Flight Aware, there have been at least nine delays at Gainesville Regional Airport.

This comes after FAA officials said they were experiencing issues with their air traffic control computer in Miami.

TRENDING: ‘It’s tragic. It could’ve been anyone’: Dozens gather for prayer following deadly shooting on New Year’s Day

The computer forced the FAA to slow the volume of flights into the state.

Some passengers saw their flights delayed as much as six hours.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

Latest News

Flights delayed at Gainesville Regional Airport as FAA slows flights into the state
Man dies in UTV crash in Gilchrist County
The six-day Florida Cutting Horse Association competition kicks off in Ocala
The six-day Florida Cutting Horse Association competition kicks off in Ocala
Wallpaper from John Wright house
The Real Rosewood Foundation fundraises to relocate & build Rosewood museum in Archer (Part 2 of 3)