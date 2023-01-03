Flights delayed at Gainesville Regional Airport as FAA slows flights into the state

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Airline flights in Gainesville are being delayed during the holiday travel rush.

According to Flight Aware, there have been at least nine delays at Gainesville Regional Airport.

This comes after FAA officials said they were experiencing issues with their air traffic control computer in Miami.

The computer forced the FAA to slow the volume of flights into the state.

Some passengers saw their flights delayed as much as six hours.

