Funding secured to renovate landmark gym in Bradford County

The roof, bathrooms and southern wall of the dilapidated gym will be updated as part of the project
By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A push by a group called The Concerned Citizens of Bradford County helped secure funding to restore the Roberts Jenkins Ellerson gym in Starke.

“That gym has been a landmark in this county forever,” said the group’s president, Amarianne Alica McMillan. “It’s the only facility we have as African Americans to do our activities and events.”

“The need to restore this gym is so prevalent, not only to the African-American community, but to Bradford County as a whole because of the tradition--the rich tradition--that it holds,” said Starke District 2 City Commissioner, Janice Mortimer.

The restoration was nearly overlooked for a new project that would have knocked down the current gym and built a new one.

An architect estimated that project would have cost the county nearly 6 million dollars, while the renovations will only cost one and a half million.

Still, some on the Board raised concerns about the ability to fund the project.

“I think right now it has a price tag of around $1.2 million and we had allocated $500,000 and the City of Starke allocated $200,000,” said District 3 Commissioner, Chris Dougherty. “So there’s a big gap in between there and trying to figure out how the project was going to be completed.”

Despite his concerns, Dougherty sided with the rest of the board in a unanimous vote to fund the project.

Group members say they will raise the rest of the money.

As part of the project, one of the main points will be to update an old shower room into handicap accessible bathrooms.

The other major points of the project are restoring the roof and the south wall of the gymnasium.

