Gainesville man throws acid during argument, calls police

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville is behind bars after police say he threw acid at another man during an argument.

Tony Duncan, 59, was arrested on an aggravated battery charge.

Police say Duncan called 911 during the incident, claiming he used a “chemical weapon” to keep the other man off him.

Officers say the two were arguing over drugs, when Duncan splashed muriatic acid on the victim.

