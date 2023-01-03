Gainesville renters react to Miya’s Law going into effect, aimed at strengthening renter safety

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Renters might feel safer in their apartment complexes now that Miya’s Law is in effect.

The law is named after 19-year-old college student Miya Marcano ‚who was killed by a maintenance worker while living in her Orlando rental apartment in 2021.

Before this law went into effect on Jan. 1, landlords across the state were not required to conduct background checks on their staff members.

“That would definitely make me feel so much more safe, because honestly I didn’t even know that. I actually assumed that there would be background checks done,” said Kaitlin Duffy, Gainesville renter.

Duffy’s other concern is that “they’re just coming in and have access to the apartment whenever they want, it’s a little bit scary.”

That is one of the reasons why Miya’s Law requires apartment staff to keep a log of who is using master keys for any given rental unit.

It also requires maintenance workers to notify renters 24 hours before they plan to enter their apartment, where before it was only 12 hours.

“It was truly something bizarre that you’re asking renters to go through the screening process, but the people now put in charge of accessing their dwellings, and having access to the most intimate parts of their lives, don’t have to go through that same screening,” said Kevin Rabin, Director of Litigation for Three Rivers Legal Services.

Rabin said Miya’s death demonstrated the need for change in landlord tenant laws.

“Our office has represented many female tenants and renters who have become victims of sexual harassment or physical assault because of the lack of supervision.”

While he feels this law is a step in the right direction, he thinks the law is missing a provision.

“There’s a lot of injunctions for protection that domestic partners seek against people because they cause harm. There are domestic abusers, sexual assault, all kinds of things,” said Rabin.

The way the law is written now, those injunctions would not get picked up in a background check, only criminal offenses.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

Latest News

Florida Department of Corrections booking photo for Timothy Fletcher
Two Putnam County men accused of murder sentenced to death, life in prison
Gainesville renters react to Miya’s Law going into effect, aimed at strengthening renter safety
Gainesville renters react to Miya’s Law going into effect, aimed at strengthening renter safety
Funding secured to renovate landmark gym in Bradford County
Rosewood portrait
“Good, bad, ugly, different, it is history”: Rosewood historian reflects on 100 year anniversary of town’s massacre