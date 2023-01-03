Gainesville renters react to Miya’s Law going into effect, aimed at strengthening renter safety

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Renters might feel safer in their apartment complexes now that Miya’s Law is in effect.

The law is named after 19-year-old college student Miya Marcano ‚who was killed by a maintenance worker while living in her Orlando rental apartment in 2021.

Before this law went into effect on Jan. 1, landlords across the state were not required to conduct background checks on their staff members.

“That would definitely make me feel so much more safe, because honestly I didn’t even know that. I actually assumed that there would be background checks done,” said Kaitlin Duffy, Gainesville renter.

Duffy’s other concern is that “they’re just coming in and have access to the apartment whenever they want, it’s a little bit scary.”

That is one of the reasons why Miya’s Law requires apartment staff to keep a log of who is using master keys for any given rental unit.

It also requires maintenance workers to notify renters 24 hours before they plan to enter their apartment, where before it was only 12 hours.

“It was truly something bizarre that you’re asking renters to go through the screening process, but the people now put in charge of accessing their dwellings, and having access to the most intimate parts of their lives, don’t have to go through that same screening,” said Kevin Rabin, Director of Litigation for Three Rivers Legal Services.

Rabin said Miya’s death demonstrated the need for change in landlord tenant laws.

“Our office has represented many female tenants and renters who have become victims of sexual harassment or physical assault because of the lack of supervision.”

While he feels this law is a step in the right direction, he thinks the law is missing a provision.

“There’s a lot of injunctions for protection that domestic partners seek against people because they cause harm. There are domestic abusers, sexual assault, all kinds of things,” said Rabin.

The way the law is written now, those injunctions would not get picked up in a background check, only criminal offenses.

