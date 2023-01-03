Gov. DeSantis sworn in for second term, gives inaugural address

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking his oath of office for his second term as Florida governor on Tuesday at noon.

DeSantis defeated Democratic challenger Charlie Christ in November with the widest margin in a Florida governor’s race in four decades.

The governor will be sworn in on the steps of the Old Capitol with the inaugural address following. The ceremony will also feature the swearing-in of Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez and cabinet members Attorney General Ashley Moody, CFO Jimmy Patronis, and newly elected Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

