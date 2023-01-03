Gov. DeSantis sworn in for second term, gives inaugural address

Governor Ron DeSantis
Governor Ron DeSantis(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking his oath of office for his second term as Florida governor on Tuesday at noon.

DeSantis defeated Democratic challenger Charlie Christ in November with the widest margin in a Florida governor’s race in four decades.

TRENDING: New Congress to convene, but will McCarthy be House speaker?

The governor will be sworn in on the steps of the Old Capitol with the inaugural address following. The ceremony will also feature the swearing-in of Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez and cabinet members Attorney General Ashley Moody, CFO Jimmy Patronis, and newly elected Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

Latest News

WCJB Weather
WCJB Weather
hometown
HOMETOWN HERO: Gabby Taylor is spreading joy one painting at a time
hometown
HOMETOWN HERO: Gabby Taylor is spreading joy one painting at a time
Lake City City Council will meet and discuss possible contract for city manager Paul Dyal