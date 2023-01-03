HOMETOWN HERO: Gabby Taylor is spreading joy one painting at a time

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “She’s just such an inspiration. Look at all of this that she does for the community,” said Gabby’s mother, Kerry Taylor.

During the height of Covid, Gabby Taylor decided to pick up a paintbrush and begin her creations.

These would eventually become known as Gabby’s Originals.

“Gabby’s Originals came about for those who are hurting in our community. Those going through a really tough time. She gives them out to people to thank them. She goes to Publix, she went to the bank, she went to the deli meat, she painted those for the veterinarians and to the police, that’s her top hero” said Kerry.

Kerry said her daughter creates around six to ten paintings a week and they each have a specific purpose in the community.

“She gets the canvases and the paint and the acrylics, and she just starts painting. Then we put them in our trunk, and we go all throughout the community. She just stops and says this is where we’re going” said Kerry.

One of those places where Gabby’s painting is proudly hung up is Blue Highway Pizza located in the Tioga Town Center.

“She’s been a regular guest of mine for years,” said owner Layla Ruffino, “She and her family are so sweet. It just brings a little bit of sunshine to my to-go area.”

To make sure each painting spreads that sunshine and God’s love, Gabby will pray over them before delivery.

It is no doubt that this artist and her colorful masterpieces bring hope, kindness, and inspiration to all that she crosses paths with.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.