Lake City City Council will meet and discuss possible contract for city manager Paul Dyal

The Lake City City Council will discuses the possible contract for city manager Paul Dyal and...
The Lake City City Council will discuses the possible contract for city manager Paul Dyal and whether to hand over deed to the Richardson Center to Columbia County.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 4:52 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City City Council will discuses the possible contract for city manager Paul Dyal and whether to hand over deed to the Richardson Center to Columbia County.

The council will discuss authorizing the appointment of Paul Dyal as city manager of the city of Lake City for an indefinite term.

TRENDING: Two recover from Keystone Heights hit-and-run as FHP troopers search for vehicle

They will be looking at both the contracts submitted by Dyal and the contract with changes made by a city attorney and a council liaison.

The meeting will be held at City Hall at 6 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

Latest News

Bradford County Commission will meet and discuss ARPA funding to repair roof of RJE Center
Fire rescue crews in Gainesville respond to fire at Oaks Mall Plaza
Gainesville Fire Rescue and Alachua County Fire Rescue responded to a fire alarm at the Oaks...
Fire rescue crews in Gainesville respond to fire at Oaks Mall Plaza
Bradford County commissioners will discuss ARPA funding for a non-profit.
Bradford County Commission will meet and discuss ARPA funding to repair roof of RJE Center