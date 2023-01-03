Lake City City Council will meet and discuss possible contract for city manager Paul Dyal

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City City Council will discuses the possible contract for city manager Paul Dyal and whether to hand over deed to the Richardson Center to Columbia County.

The council will discuss authorizing the appointment of Paul Dyal as city manager of the city of Lake City for an indefinite term.

They will be looking at both the contracts submitted by Dyal and the contract with changes made by a city attorney and a council liaison.

The meeting will be held at City Hall at 6 p.m.

