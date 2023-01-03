Local true crime group creates updated cold case map for Columbia and Suwannee Counties

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida group is helping organize information about cold cases.

Suwannee Valley Unsolved has created an interactive map that shows the of areas of interest for cold cases.

The map covers unsolved crimes in both Suwannee and Columbia counties.

The group started as a small podcast, but the founder says it has grown exponentially through a Facebook page.

“Suwannee Valley unsolved is an organization we’ve been working on for some time,” said group founder, Jason Futch. “Originally it was supposed to be just a small podcast, but then it just became something bigger as soon as we created the Facebook page. Before you knew it you had families asking me what can they do, what can I do to help them?”

The map features more than 35 unsolved crimes and Futch spoke about his main goal for the project.

“Education,” said group founder Jason Futch. “Because the thing is as long as these maps are up, people won’t forget about these cases...When these cases get older they tend to get buried underneath by newer cases. I think by having a cold case map it’s making it easily accessible for people through our county to be able to educate themselves on the cases, never forget about them.”

You can find the map on the group’s Facebook page: Suwannee Valley Unsolved.

