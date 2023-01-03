Marion County firefighter arrested for domestic battery

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:48 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An employee of Marion County Fire Rescue was arrested after being accused of strangling a woman.

Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to a home on New Year’s Eve in Marion County on a call of a reported battery at a home. Deputies say Joseph Rinaudo, 26, told them the damage done to the property was caused by him but said he did not hurt the victim.

The woman told deputies Rinaudo became angry and threw her on a bed. He then held her down and choked her. He also broke a number of items in the home. The victim ran out to the garage and called 911.

TRENDING: Family and friends remember two men killed on New Year’s Day

The deputies saw red marks and swelling on the woman’s neck. Rinaudo was charged with domestic battery by strangulation.

According to MCFR officials, Rinaudo was placed on leave without pay.

