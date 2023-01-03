North Central Florida Treasures: Black Raven Axe

By WCJB Staff
Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins details the history an 100-year-old axe blade, but not just any axe blade; the Black Raven Axe. In the early part of last century power tools were nonexistent. The axe was a primary part of homestead life for tree cutting, to cutting firewood, it was important to have a durable axe.

In 1904 the Kelly Axe manufacturing company based out of Charleston, South Carolina produced one of the best axes ever made. The Black Raven axe is renowned for its incredible steel and edge, was also a “ double dip " axe meaning both sides of the axe could cut. In retail setting just the " head " of Black Raven axe would be worth $300.

