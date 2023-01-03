North Central Florida Treasures: Black Raven Axe

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins details the history an 100-year-old axe blade, but not just any axe blade; the Black Raven Axe. In the early part of last century power tools were nonexistent. The axe was a primary part of homestead life for tree cutting, to cutting firewood, it was important to have a durable axe.

RELATED STORY: North Central Florida Treasures: Night Before Christmas

In 1904 the Kelly Axe manufacturing company based out of Charleston, South Carolina produced one of the best axes ever made. The Black Raven axe is renowned for its incredible steel and edge, was also a “ double dip " axe meaning both sides of the axe could cut. In retail setting just the " head " of Black Raven axe would be worth $300.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.