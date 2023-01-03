Road reopens after vehicle-crash causes shutdown in Bradford County

BROOKER, Fla. (WCJB) - A road in Bradford County has reopened after a single vehicle crash.

Bradford County Fire crews went to the scene in the area of SW County Road 18 and SW 162nd avenue on Monday night.

Paramedics took one person to the hospital as a trauma alert.

County Road 18 was closed for several hours while first responders cleared the scene.

