Tech Tuesday: 42 Bio

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron here with UF Innovate, and today I am back here at 42 Bio. And last time we learned about their placenta technology, and today I am here with Hallie, lab manager, who’s going to tell us more about what they do. Hallie, thanks so much for joining us today.

Thank you for having me.

So explain to us what is 42 Bio?

42 Bio is a small biotech company here in Gainesville, Florida. We are a spinoff of the University of Florida, focused on two technologies, one of which we learned about last time, which was our placental technology. And this time we’ll learn about our magnetics technology.

And Hallie, explain to us the magnetic technology you just mentioned.

So our magnetics technology is based in learning more about cell isolation and how you can use magnetic technology to isolate specific cells from different starting materials. So we are right now focused on isolating stem cells from fetal cord blood.

So why is it so important to study magnetic technology?

It’s important to study magnetic technology because the cells that we are isolating magnetically from the fetal cord blood are used in cancer research, which as you know, is very important in the medical field and can progress all cancer research, as well as, right now, these technologies are available, but we’re working to make them faster and more simple.

And why did 42 Bio choose Gainesville?

42 Bio chose Gainesville because our employees and founders are really rooted in the University of Florida. The University of Florida gives us all these opportunities of learning, as well as equipment to use and people to get to know. The University of Florida has helped us move forward with our technology. And of course, UF Innovate, the hub, has helped us as well with their opportunities.

Well, Hallie, thank you so much for joining us today. And that’s it for today’s Tech Tuesday episode. We’ll catch you next week.

