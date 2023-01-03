Two Putnam County men accused of murder sentenced to death, life in prison

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two convicted murderers from Putnam County were sentenced on Tuesday. One was sentenced to death, the other to life in prison.

On Tuesday, Judge Howard McGillin sentenced Timothy Fletcher to death following a unanimous jury recommendation in April 2022. Fletcher was first convicted in 2012 and sentenced to death, however, the jury’s recommendation was not unanimous at the time.

Fletcher was convicted of killing his step-grandmother Helen Googe in 2009. At the time, he and another man had escaped jail and went to the woman’s house. Fletcher attempted to rob her and ended up killing her.

“We come together today with the family in sincere appreciation that the defendant was held accountable for his crimes,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said of this case. “We also acknowledge and affirm our commitment to seek and obtain the death penalty when circumstances and the law dictate we do so.”

Anthony Foxx was also sentenced on Tuesday. He will spend life in prison without parole after being found guilty of murdering his 16-year-old girlfriend.

In March 2020, the then-19-year-old stabbed the victim more than 120 times. He then knocked on the door of the victim’s house covered in blood and told the victim’s father his daughter was dead.

“The defendant stabbed his 16-year-old girlfriend more than 120 times in a viscous and merciless rage,” State Attorney R.J. Larizza said of the case. “Such a brutal and furious crime - to such a young and promising young girl - leaves us all with a sense of disbelief and disgust. May the family find some measure of consolation in the fact that the life sentence insures he will die in the state prison system.”

