Two recover from Keystone Heights hit-and-run as FHP troopers search for vehicle

By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Jan. 2, 2023 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are recovering after getting hit by a pickup truck in Keystone Heights early this morning.

At 5 a.m., a 17-year-old girl from Keystone Heights and a 19-year-old man from Jacksonville were walking west on Walker Dr. near Myrtle Ave. when they were hit by a driver who fled the scene.

According to a report from Florida Highway Patrol troopers, they were walking on the road.

The crash happened near the First Baptist Church of Keystone Heights.

According to investigators, evidence on the scene suggested it was a 2016-2018 White Chevy Silverado.

They said the vehicle will have damage on the passengers side near the headlight.

The man who was hit is in critical condition, and the teenage girl has minor injuries.

FHP investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them by dialing FHP on the phone, but they aren’t telling us much more about what they do know.

