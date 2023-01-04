Bradford County Fire Rescue celebrates firefighter’s final cancer treatment

BCFR crews congratulate firefighter as he celebrates ending cancer treatment
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Family, friends, and Bradford County Fire Rescue personnel surprised a firefighter as he completed his final cancer treatment on Wednesday.

According to fire department officials, Lt. Jason Hersey was diagnosed with cancer after getting his annual physical in June of last year. He then started treatment at the MD Anderson Cancer Center and our department.

On Wednesday, Hersey “rang the bell” to signify the completion of his cancer treatments. He was surprised by countless fire department employees, friends, and family there to celebrate his final day at the cancer center.

“Lt. Hersey has been in the fire service for more than 20 years and is a valuable asset to our department and community,” said Dylan Rodgers, BCFR division chief.

