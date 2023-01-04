Bullets hit Lake City Waffle House during shots fired incident

LCPD logo, crime (gfx)(MGN, LCPD)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Customers got more than they ordered after gunshots were fired outside a Waffle House in Lake City early on Wednesday morning.

Lake City Police Department officials say around 1 a.m., reports of gunfire were made at the restaurant on Southwest Baya Avenue. Two vehicles and the business, which was open, were struck and damaged.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Officers pulled over a vehicle at the scene, but after speaking with the occupants, determined they were not involved. No one at the scene could give a description of the shooters. They ask anyone with information to contact the police department.

