Columbia County wants Richardson Center, Lake City not giving it up

The City of Lake City holds a deed to the property until 2028.
By Camron Lunn
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Leaders and the Columbia County Commission can not see eye-to-eye about what to do with the building they both control.

The Richardson Community Center is owned by Lake City, but is run by Columbia County Recreation Department. Over the last month, Columbia County Commissioners have been trying to get ownership through letters and other informal agreements. Councilmember Chevella Young’s District 10 has the center in it.

As far as how I feel about Richardson community center and who owns it, I want what’s best for the community and again I’ll see it would be great, it would be great if we could work together because truly it’s Lake City and Columbia County,” said Young.

During Tuesday night’s Lake City meeting council members agreed to approve $ 2 million in State Department of Economic Opportunity money to improve bathrooms and sidewalks at the center. The improvements are meant to help the center if it were to be used for Covid-19 testing and vaccinations.

No decision was made by the council about turning over Richardson’s deed to Columbia County. The Columbia County Commission will meet Thursday at 9 a.m.

