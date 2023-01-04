FGC and Santa Fe College to host signing ceremony for agreement that expands opportunities for students at both schools

Florida Gateway College and Santa Fe College have a new agreement that will expand opportunities for students at both schools.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:20 AM EST
Under the new agreements, certain students enrolled at either FGC or Santa Fe, can transition into an associate or bachelor’s degree program offered by the other school if they’ve completed the required course work.

Biotechnology and industrial bio-technology students at FGC can enroll in those programs at Santa Fe, and students who study elementary education, environmental science or water resource management at Santa Fe will be able to complete programs at FGC.

The signing ceremony will start at 1:30 p.m. in the Quinn & Keith Leibfried STEM Building on the FGC campus.

