Four men arrested after shots fired in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers and an Alachua County Sheriff’s deputy teamed up to apprehend four men after shots were fired in Gainesville.

GPD officials say an ASO deputy was in the area of Carver Gardens in east Gainesville when they heard gun shots being fired.

Witnesses told the deputy that the shots came from a vehicle.

After spotting the vehicle, the deputy attempted to perform a traffic stop on the suspected vehicle on SE 13th place and pursued them in a chase.

The driver then abandoned the vehicle and ran away.

GPD officers apprehended the driver and three other suspects on SE 19th terrace.

No one was injured during the shooting.

