Gainesville man arrested for allegedly stealing a laptop from a pawn shop

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested after officers say he stole a laptop from a pawn shop and sold it to another pawn shop.

Gainesville police officers say Jared Johnson, 33, and his brother went into the Oaks South Pawn Shop on Southwest 34th Street in December.

They say Johnson grabbed a Dell laptop and slid it up his shirt, unaware cameras were pointed at them.

The computer was then sold to another pawn shop on North Main Street.

Johnson was arrested Friday and is being held in the Alachua County Jail.

TRENDING: Marion County Commission considers adding $275,000 to planned renovation of sheriffs office jail kitchen dish room

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.