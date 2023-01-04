Gas prices in North Central Florida

Gas prices in Florida are 4 cents higher than the national average, but these prices might not last.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gas prices in Florida have jumped 23 cents over the past week, and they are now 4 cents higher than the national average.

According to the AAA Auto Club, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Florida is now 3 dollars and 30 cents, with the national average at $3.26.

In North Central Florida, Levy County has the highest gas prices, averaging 3 dollars and 37 cents.

Gilchrist County has some of the cheapest gas at 3 dollars and 20 cents.

Prices have been rising since Christmas Eve, but a AAA spokesperson says the higher prices may not last.

“If oil remains low, then drivers could begin to see gas prices move back down again,” says Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for AAA Auto Club.

The Panhandle has some of the cheapest prices in the state, while West Palm Beach has some of the most expensive.

TRENDING: Columbia County wants Richardson Center, Lake City not giving it up

