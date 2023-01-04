High Springs Branch Library hosting program for children to read with therapy dogs

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Children can read with a therapy dog at High Springs Branch Library on Wednesday.

This is a bi-weekly program and is designed for ages 5 to 11.

The program is meant to help children feel more confident in their ability to read aloud in a friendly and supportive group setting.

The library encourages kids to bring their favorite book or choose from the library.

This event will take place in the Teen Space of the library and runs from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

