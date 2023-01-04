Horse Capital TV highlights Florida Cutting Horse Association Winter Circuit

It’s a competition where a horse and rider are judged on their ability to handle cattle.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:40 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
On this week’s Horse Capital TV, learn about the Florida Cutting Horse Association Winter Circuit that was held at the Florida Horse Park.

RELATED: Horse Capital TV highlights memories of 2022

Horse Capital TV highlights Florida Cutting Horse Association Winter Circuit
