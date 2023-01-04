‘I heard sirens’: Witnesses in shock from possible arson investigation and suspected burglaries at Oaks Mall Plaza

GPD and Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:39 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue and Gainesville Fire Rescue crews were called to the Oaks Mall Plaza on Tuesday at around 2:30 am.

They found a fire on the first floor and quickly noticed there was more to the incident. “I heard sirens and engines and they seemed very close,” shared witness Susan Paez.

The fire did not spread to the second floor. Crews said no one was in the building at the time and no one was hurt. However, after assessing the scene, fire marshalls and Gainesville police said some businesses in this plaza appeared to be burglarized.

“When the fire investigators were here, they let us know that there were obvious signs of break-in to a couple of these businesses, with the windows being knocked out of the front door and damage to the from the door,” shared GPD Public Information Officer, David Chudzik.

Witnesses said they are in shock after seeing two incidents in one night. Officers said it is not clear if anything was stolen. They said the damage from the fire may have been the biggest loss for the businesses.

“We don’t have an idea of theft so that’s a little unusual, that you would have this much damage and the idea of theft is probably running at a couple of thousands of dollars,” said Chudzik. Officers said they will be requesting surveillance footage. No arrests have been made.

