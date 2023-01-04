“It’s really not safe”: Deadly pileup sparks safety concerns over I-75

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some are questioning the safety of Interstate 75 after a 21 car pileup turned deadly.

Not even an hour into the New Year, 45 people were involved in a collision that killed three people.

It happened on the northbound lanes near the exit onto U.S. Highway 41 south of Lake City.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers shut down the interstate for 12 hours.

“It’s very unusual to have that many vehicles,” said Lt. Patrick Riordan, FHP Troop B, Public Affairs Officer. “We have larger number of crashes, but 21, that’s one of the larger ones we’ve responded to in this area in a long time.”

The crash worried one woman from Live Oak whose brother was on I-75 that night.

“He just got through this area before it happened, like five minutes before,” said Stephanie Tucker.

This pileup comes four years after a crash on I-75 in Gainesville that killed seven people, including five children, who were heading to Disney World with their church group.

“I feel like this area is not really safe,” said Tucker. “Not only the fog and stuff but there are so many people who are from out of town they’re either speeding or jumping in and out of the lanes and stuff so it’s kind of scary.”

According to FHP, between Marion, Alachua, and Columbia Counties, Alachua County has the highest number of fatalities on I-75 over the past six years, at 28.

Marion County has a total of 26, and Columbia County has 18.

Riordan said investigators are interviewing witnesses as they complete three death investigations.

