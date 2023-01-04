Lake City City Council members approve compromise contract for Paul Dyal

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:20 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City has a full time city manager for the first time in a year and a half.

City council members voted four-to-one to approve a compromise contract for Paul Dyal, who had been serving as interim city manager.

The new contract calls for a salary of $150,000 and use of a city car.

Council member Todd Sampson strongly objected, claiming Dyal really did not want the job and had not gone through background, credit, or insurance checks.

