Lake City City Council members approve compromise contract for Paul Dyal

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City has a full time city manager for the first time in a year and a half.

City council members voted four-to-one to approve a compromise contract for Paul Dyal, who had been serving as interim city manager.

TRENDING: Marion County firefighter arrested for strangling a woman

The new contract calls for a salary of $150,000 and use of a city car.

Council member Todd Sampson strongly objected, claiming Dyal really did not want the job and had not gone through background, credit, or insurance checks.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.