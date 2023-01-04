Local political expert speaks about chaos in Congress

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCJB) - History continues to unfold on Capitol Hill as for the first time since 1923, a political party has been unable to elect a new Speaker of the House.

And because of the hold up, North Central Florida Representatives Kat Cammack and Mike Waltz are left waiting to be sworn in.

TV20 reached out to Cammack, but she says she cannot comment until the vote is completed.

Dr. Sharon Austin, a professor of political sciences here at the University of Florida, tried to put into context just how historical of a moment this is.

“After years and years of chaos, you’re now seeing that they can’t even come together--they managed to get the majority in the House of Representatives--but they can’t come together to decide who they want the Speaker of the House to be,” said Austin.

Austin was asked what it says about the political climate right now in the United States that even one of the parties can’t get on the same page with each other.

“It says a lot about the divisions in politics in the sense that the parties can’t come together, they can’t cross party lines, but also within each party they’re not able to really have a lot of solidarity,” said Austin.

“There’s so much division in both parties with Democrats versus Republicans and within each party, there’s so many different factions,” said Austin. “The belief is that Representative McCarthy isn’t conservative enough and so there are some really conservative members of the Republican Party who just do not think that he’s an acceptable person to be the Speaker of the House.”

Austin said the Democrats could try and take advantage of the chaos in the Republican Party.

“I guess they’re secretly hoping that the House will somehow change the rules so that Hakeem Jeffries can be the Speaker of the House, which I really doubt,” said Austin. “I’m sure the Republicans will come together before that happens.”

