Marion County Commission considers adding $275,000 to planned renovation of sheriffs office jail kitchen dish room
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:40 AM EST
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission considers adding $275,000 to the planned renovation of the sheriffs office jail kitchen dish room.
The projects available funding sits at $453,041.80.
The project was identified as a high priority based on the current condition and health risks it poses to continue operations.
Areas of concern include drainage issues, excessive moisture, and mold remediation.
The meeting will start at 9 a.m. and be held at the McPherson Governmental Campus Auditorium.
