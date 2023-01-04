Marion County Commission considers adding $275,000 to planned renovation of sheriffs office jail kitchen dish room

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Commission considers adding $275,000 to the planned renovation of the sheriffs office jail kitchen dish room.

The projects available funding sits at $453,041.80.

The project was identified as a high priority based on the current condition and health risks it poses to continue operations.

TRENDING: FHP investigates cause of 21-vehicle pileup on I-75 that left 3 dead

Areas of concern include drainage issues, excessive moisture, and mold remediation.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. and be held at the McPherson Governmental Campus Auditorium.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.