Marion County firefighter arrested for strangling a woman

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On New Year’s Eve the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance.

According to the arrest report, the victim said 26-old-year Joseph Rinaudo III was upset she moved his belongings, so he started breaking things in the bedroom. Rinaudo is a firefighter with Marion County Fire Rescue.

“The sheriff’s office called us in reference to this incident and immediately we placed our employee on leave without pay,” said MCFR public information officer James Lucas.

Rinaudo told deputies he damaged the property but didn’t hurt the victim. But the woman told deputies Rinaudo became angry, pushed her against the wall, choked her, then threw her onto a bed and pinned her down.

Darnitha Johnson a domestic violence survivor talked about how situations like this often stay hidden.

“He pretty much could have covered this up until the true person has come out. So exactly this is what has happened it came out and because of the position that he’s in I guess he felt like he would have gotten away with it.”

Deputies said the victim ran out to the garage and called 911. The deputies saw red marks and swelling on the woman’s neck.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim in this case. We gain the public’s trust and this is a stain on that trust and we want to make sure that everyone knows that we don’t stand for any domestic violence,” said Lucas.

Rinaudo was arrested and charged with domestic battery by strangulation.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

Latest News

Four men were arrested after shots were fired around Carver Gardens Apartments. No one was...
Four men arrested after shots fired in Gainesville
GPD and Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating.
‘I heard sirens’: Witnesses in shock from possible arson investigation and suspected burglaries at Oaks Mall Plaza
Four men arrested after shots fired in Gainesville
Marion County firefighter arrested for strangling a woman
Kennedy Rose Potter, 17, was last seen on December 31st at 8pm. She was spotted in a white van...
Police ask for help in search of missing Williston teenager