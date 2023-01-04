Marion County firefighter arrested for strangling a woman

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On New Year’s Eve the Marion County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance.

According to the arrest report, the victim said 26-old-year Joseph Rinaudo III was upset she moved his belongings, so he started breaking things in the bedroom. Rinaudo is a firefighter with Marion County Fire Rescue.

“The sheriff’s office called us in reference to this incident and immediately we placed our employee on leave without pay,” said MCFR public information officer James Lucas.

Rinaudo told deputies he damaged the property but didn’t hurt the victim. But the woman told deputies Rinaudo became angry, pushed her against the wall, choked her, then threw her onto a bed and pinned her down.

Darnitha Johnson a domestic violence survivor talked about how situations like this often stay hidden.

“He pretty much could have covered this up until the true person has come out. So exactly this is what has happened it came out and because of the position that he’s in I guess he felt like he would have gotten away with it.”

Deputies said the victim ran out to the garage and called 911. The deputies saw red marks and swelling on the woman’s neck.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim in this case. We gain the public’s trust and this is a stain on that trust and we want to make sure that everyone knows that we don’t stand for any domestic violence,” said Lucas.

Rinaudo was arrested and charged with domestic battery by strangulation.

