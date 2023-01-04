New Agreement between FGC and Santa Fe College expand opportunities for students at both schools

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 1:20 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Gateway College and Santa Fe College have a new agreement that will expand opportunities for students at both schools.

Under the new agreements, certain students enrolled at either FGC or Santa Fe, can transition into an associate or bachelor’s degree program offered by the other school if they’ve completed the required course work.

Biotechnology and industrial bio-technology students at FGC can enroll in those programs at Santa Fe, and students who study elementary education, environmental science or water resource management at Santa Fe will be able to complete programs at FGC.

