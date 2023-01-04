Paige Kitchen: Thai Vegetables with Shrimp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Creative cooking is a great way to express yourself in the kitchen. Sometimes Paige pretends to be a contestant in a cooking show where she can only use the ingredients she already has on hand. It is easier than you think.

Try your own variations of the following Paige’s Kitchen recipe. Make sure you use fresh vegetables with or without your favorite protein. I chose shrimp but chicken would also be a good choice.

I hope you enjoy this dish!

Ingredients

1 can (13.66 ounces) Thai Kitchen Unsweetened Coconut Milk

1/2 cup vegetable or chicken stock

1 tablespoon of Better Than Bouillon vegetable or chicken concentrated paste

2 tablespoons or more of Thai Kitchen Green Curry Paste

2 cups or more of assorted cut-up vegetables, such as red and yellow bell peppers, mushrooms, baby corn, diced onions, baby bok choy, sliced water chestnuts

1 1/2 pounds of small cleaned and deveined shrimp (or 3/4 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch pieces)

Cooked Coconut Jasmine Rice

Directions

In a medium size saucepan add vegetable oil. Set on medium heat and sauté shrimp until light pink. Remove shrimp from pan and set aside and keep warm. Add vegetables to the saucepan and sauté until al dente. Add the can of coconut milk, chicken stock, Better Than Bouillon and Green Curry Paste. Reduce heat to low and simmer for about 10 to 15 minutes until thickened. Taste and adjust your seasonings. You may want to add more curry paste. Then salt and pepper to taste. Add shrimp back in the pan and stir. Serve mixture over coconut jasmine rice.

RELATED: Paige’s Kitchen: Panettone French Toast

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.