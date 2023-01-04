Police ask for help in search of missing Williston teenager

By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Williston Police officers are searching for a missing teenage girl.

Kennedy Rose Potter, 17, was last seen around 8 pm on New Year’s Eve in a white van or SUV at the Domino’s parking lot in Williston.

She is about 5′5 and weighs about 195 pounds, and currently has shoulder length red-hair.

Police asks anybody with information to contact Detective Confessore at 352-528-4991.

