Police ask for help in search of missing Williston teenager
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Williston Police officers are searching for a missing teenage girl.
Kennedy Rose Potter, 17, was last seen around 8 pm on New Year’s Eve in a white van or SUV at the Domino’s parking lot in Williston.
She is about 5′5 and weighs about 195 pounds, and currently has shoulder length red-hair.
Police asks anybody with information to contact Detective Confessore at 352-528-4991.
