Police ask for help in search of missing Williston teenager

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Williston Police officers are searching for a missing teenage girl.

Kennedy Rose Potter, 17, was last seen around 8 pm on New Year’s Eve in a white van or SUV at the Domino’s parking lot in Williston.

She is about 5′5 and weighs about 195 pounds, and currently has shoulder length red-hair.

Police asks anybody with information to contact Detective Confessore at 352-528-4991.

