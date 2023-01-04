Potential tax breaks for homeowners

The state senate filed a bill that could grant homeowners more tax breaks.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bill filed in the state senate could give homeowners more tax breaks.

A state senator brought forward the bill which would cap the annual increase in a property’s assessed value at 2 percent or at the level of the consumer price index, whichever is lower.

Right now, the cap is at 3 percent, or the change in the consumer price index.

If state lawmakers approve the bill, voters would still have to approve the proposal as a constitutional amendment.

