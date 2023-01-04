Rep. Kat Cammack nominates Rep. McCarthy for U.S. House speaker

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCJB/CNN) - Rep. Kat Cammack of Florida nominated Rep. Kevin McCarthy for a sixth round of voting in his quest for House speaker Wednesday. She was booed while speaking.

McCarthy had already lost five ballots, failing to reach a majority of the vote. He eventually lost the sixth vote.

In her nomination, Cammack acknowledged the stalemate, calling her speech to kick off another round of voting “Groundhog Day, again.”

“We will get this right no matter how messy this process is,” she said. “We will emerge better for having been through this because nothing great ever comes easy.”

While speaking, the House had to be called to order because of booing.

