Rep. Kat Cammack nominates Rep. McCarthy for U.S. House speaker

Rep. Cammack gives speech on U.S. House floor
Rep. Cammack gives speech on U.S. House floor(U.S. House)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C. (WCJB/CNN) - Rep. Kat Cammack of Florida nominated Rep. Kevin McCarthy for a sixth round of voting in his quest for House speaker Wednesday. She was booed while speaking.

McCarthy had already lost five ballots, failing to reach a majority of the vote. He eventually lost the sixth vote.

In her nomination, Cammack acknowledged the stalemate, calling her speech to kick off another round of voting “Groundhog Day, again.”

RELATED: McCarthy rejected for House speaker with GOP in disarray

“We will get this right no matter how messy this process is,” she said. “We will emerge better for having been through this because nothing great ever comes easy.”

While speaking, the House had to be called to order because of booing.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

Latest News

JARED JOHNSON
Gainesville man arrested for allegedly stealing a laptop from a pawn shop
Bullets hit Lake City Waffle House during shots fired incident
Alachua County Jail booking photos for Timothy Smith, 22, and Emma Smithey, 19, on child abuse,...
Two Gainesville residents arrested for child abuse after infant hospitalized with brain bleed
LCPD logo, crime (gfx)
Bullets hit Lake City Waffle House during shots fired incident