Senator Ben Sasse wrapping up work in Washington D.C., becomes UF president early February

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Senator Ben Sasse is wrapping up his work in Washington D.C. ahead of taking over as president of the University of Florida.

On Tuesday, Sasse made his farewell speech on the floor of the senate.

He did not directly refer to the reason he is leaving, but talked about how government is not meant to be distant and imperial, but responsive to the people.

He articulated a desire to bring together people of opposing viewpoints.

“We need Americans to believe they can build again. We need to believe that loving your neighbor is more important than the policy disagreement. We need to be invested in those actual central institutions that make the nation vibrant, said Sasse.”

Sasse’s final day in the Senate is Sunday, and he becomes the 13th president of UF early next month.

