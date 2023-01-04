TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Anna Ellison (Dixie County)

ellison led Bears volleyball team to state semis as a junior
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Dixie County’s Anna Ellison likes to lead from the front on and off the basketball court. Ellison emphasized, “Being a captain, it takes a lot of hard work because I know I have a bunch of younger girls that look up to me.”

Faith Everett, Bears head coach said, “She definitely has a dominant personality. And it is beneficial because having a personality like that, our teammates look up to her. She is probably one of the best role models we have.”

Grades remain Ellison’s number one priority on her road to college. Ellison said, “My grades are a big thing to me. I make sure to stay intact with my academics, but I just have to stay focused because the end goal is what I want.”

That end goal has led Ellison to achieving a weighted GPA of 4.2 and guiding her to further her career in volleyball. As a junior, she helped the Bears to a region title. Ellison said, “About my 9th grade year I just fell in love with the sport. I played travel ball since my tenth grade year and hope to play in college.”

Ellison believed basketball has been a great asset to her volleyball game. Said Ellison, “I just love it, I love the competition. It is more of an aggressive sport you could say and I just love the interaction of it all.”

Ellison’s versatility has opened up doors to colleges around the country. Ellison said her options include Pasco-Hernando State College, Pensacola State College, Allen University in South Carolina and Newberry College.”

Ellison’s ultimate goal is tailor made for her dominant personality and sewn into her future in the medical profession.

Ellison said, “I want to help people. I want to be a trauma surgeon focusing on the action and watching everyone come in, this is what I have been dreaming about. Yeah, I think there will be challenges with the amount of school you have to do...and I think I can get through it all.”

Like a bear, Ellison is confident and protective of her own dreams.

