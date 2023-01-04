TV20 Sit-Down: Gator Gymnastics Coach Jenny Rowland

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The turn of the calendar coincides with the start of multiple seasons in the college sports world. On Friday, the Gator gymnastics team opens the season with a home quad meet against Ball State, Lindenwood, and West Virginia. There is a ton to like about UF’s team. Reigning NCAA All-Around champion Trinity Thomas leads a stacked roster that comes into the season ranked No. 2 in the country. With that in mind, TV20 Gator Insider Steve Russell chats with head coach Jenny Rowland in this sit-down interview.

(Steve Russell):

“Another Gator gymnastics season is right around the corner. Here to talk about that is Gator head coach Jenny Rowland. Jenny, thank you for doing this. Let’s get an overview of your team, you have a lot of veteran people back. What has gone right in practice and getting ready for the year?”

(Jenny Rowland):

“Overall, we have 17 amazing athletes on this season’s team, we have nine young women over the age of 21, we have an older team, which is pretty rare in college gymnastics. But there are advantages to that as well. We have great leadership from top to bottom, really exciting to see the commitment and attention of this team and what they want to accomplish this year.”

(Steve Russell):

“You accomplished a lot last year, there is still more to accomplish. Is that a goal or something the gymnasts are striving to do?”

(Jenny Rowland):

“Absolutely, I think every year is a new year, it presents new challenges. We’re just trying to be the best we can be, we cannot control what other teams do, cannot control scores, so it’s about being present in the gym and our daily activities in what we can control and being the best we can and win each day.”

(Steve Russell):

“Gymnastics has become such a popular sport all over the country. And when you’re at home in the O’Connell Center, it’s a packed house most of the time. That’s got to be great to see for the athletes, great motivation for them. When you see a crowd like that, what goes through your mind with all those fans there?”

(Jenny Rowland):

“It really is exhilarating, and I have to commend my team for creating an environment where people want to come and watch them. They have so much joy and passion for what they do, who they do it for, and the University of Florida, and I think our fans see that. The pure emotions out on the competition floor, whether it be celebrating--there are tough times, there are hard times, there are wins, there are losses, there are 10.0′s, and misses, but to see all the emotions and to see the team support each other throughout the entire season--really it’s captivating. I, on a daily basis get to witness these women do 10.0 routines in the gym and I get goosebumps on a daily basis and pinch myself saying ‘wow, they’re pretty spectacular.’ So really, just overall, I’m grateful for the support Gator Nation has showed to gymnastics and we’re looking forward to Gators gymnastics providing some enjoyment and fun on Friday nights.”

(Steve Russell):

“You mentioned getting the goosebumps. How did you get into coaching?”

(Jenny Rowland):

“I never wanted to be a coach. Through my experiences as an athlete, I was one of those athletes that got burned out, and burnt to a certain extent. I never had any desire to, but got back into it because I left a gymnastics scholarship and went to a school where I had to pay my way in my last two years in school. There happened to be a lcoal gym, a place I knew, and that local gym, Bart Conner’s Gymnastics Academy, helped reset my love and passion for the sport and I’m forever grateful for a fresh start.”

(Steve Russell):

“That’s a cool story. How much of your sport is mental, as opposed to physical, or do they go hand in hand?”

(Jenny Rowland):

“They go hand in hand for sure. But at this competitive level, it’s about 90 percent mental. Maybe not quite that much, but it’s a very high level. These young women are so good at what they do, and our sport is so subjective, and based on perfection. Finding that balance and being proud of yourself and being content with yourself, most gymnasts are pefectionists, very OCD. It’s our job as coaches sometimes to talk them off the ledge and help them take a step back and take those emotions out and really look at it more logically--and showing them that they really are amazing.”

(Steve Russell):

“In this sport, we’ve touched on chemistry and how important that is. Each team is different. Judging early on, do you like the chemistry of this group?”

(Jenny Rowland):

“Absolutely. I love the chemistry of every team. We’re all freshmen at some point, starting in August. All of these young women grow in different ways. They’re not the same person from year to year, even from the beginning of the season to the end of the season. So I’m really grateful to see the growth of these young women, and for us as coaches as well. These ladies give so much to us as coaches, and they don’t understand how much we continue to grow as well and how grateful we are. But it’s really exciting to see this team come together, traveling once the season comes to the forefront, and being together day in and day out. It’s really a fun part of the season.”

(Steve Russell):

“It will be fun. Gator gymnastics opens up soon, hopefully another great year for head coach Jenny Rowland. Jenny as always, thanks for doing this.”

(Jenny Rowland):

“Thank you so much, go Gators.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.