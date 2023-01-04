Two Gainesville residents arrested for child abuse after infant hospitalized with brain bleed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man and woman are behind bars on child abuse charges as a four-month-old baby boy fights for his life after suffering severe injuries.

According to the arrest reports, Emma Smithey, 19, took her infant to Shands Pediatric Hospital on Tuesday. The infant had apparently been suffering for days before being taken to the hospital with significant bruising, brain bleeding, hemorrhaging to his left eye, and blood in his diaper.

Officers say on Dec. 31, Timothy Smith, 22, claims he accidentally knocked the baby’s head against a doorframe while trying to calm down the crying baby. The day prior, Smith told officers he choked the baby to stop him from crying. He also dropped him from a large height into the bassinet.

Smithey changed her story when speaking with investigators multiple times, contracting what Smith told officers.

Officers say the infant was hospitalized and it is unknown if the baby will survive.

Smith is charged with aggravated child abuse and child neglect. Smithey is charged with child neglect.

