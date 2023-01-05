A baby was surrendered at a Safe Haven Baby Box

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A healthy newborn is being cared for after the child was surrendered anonymously at a safe drop-off box in Ocala.

This is the first child in Florida to be surrendered anonymously through the Safe Haven Baby Box program.

These boxes are set up across the country.

Babies are supposed to be attended to within 5 minutes and then taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

They are typically adopted within 30 to 45 days.

