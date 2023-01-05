A baby was surrendered at a Safe Haven Baby Box

The Safe Haven Baby Box was given it's first newborn anonymously in Florida.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:21 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A healthy newborn is being cared for after the child was surrendered anonymously at a safe drop-off box in Ocala.

This is the first child in Florida to be surrendered anonymously through the Safe Haven Baby Box program.

These boxes are set up across the country.

Babies are supposed to be attended to within 5 minutes and then taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

They are typically adopted within 30 to 45 days.

TRENDING: Bradford County Sheriffs’ deputies receive a donation of 8 bulletproof backpacks for school officers

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found

Latest News

A baby was surrendered at a Safe Haven Baby Box
University of Florida officials have no ‘standing’ to review Ladapo’s COVID vaccine guidance
Bradford County Fire Rescue celebrates firefighter’s final cancer treatment
Santa Fe boys beat Newberry