Bradford County SWAT team arrests man near Melrose during standoff

Man barricades himself in Melrose home as Bradford County deputies set up a perimeter
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST
MELROSE, Fla. (WCJB) - It took hours of negotiations for SWAT team members to arrest a man accused of assaulting a delivery driver after he barricaded himself in a home and held people against their will inside.

Bradford County Sheriff’s Office officials say on Wednesday night, Ryan Newell committed aggravated assault against a delivery driver. When deputies arrived, he retreated into a home in the Melrose area.

Deputies set up a perimeter and negotiated with him over a PA system. They convinced him to let three people go who were being held against their will inside the home.

Then, the sheriff’s office SWAT team went into the home and removed Newell. He was evaluated by fire rescue crews and taken to the Bradford County Jail.

Newell is charged with false imprisonment, resisting an officer, and aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony. He was also in violation of his probation and had a warrant for his arrest from Alachua County.

