Columbia County Commission meets on how to respond to final hand over of the Richardson Community Center

Columbia County commissioners will hold a meeting at the school board administrative complex in Lake City.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Columbia County commissioners will hold a meeting at the school board administrative complex in Lake City.

The commissioners will decide how to respond to the final hand-over of the Richardson Community Center.

They will discuss other topics involving the city of Lake City, including future city projects impacting county-maintained roads.

The meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.

