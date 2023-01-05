Columbia County Commission meets on how to respond to final hand over of the Richardson Community Center

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners will hold a meeting at the school board administrative complex in Lake City.

The commissioners will decide how to respond to the final hand-over of the Richardson Community Center.

They will discuss other topics involving the city of Lake City, including future city projects impacting county-maintained roads.

The meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.

