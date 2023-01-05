Columbia County Commission meets to respond to final hand over of the Richardson Community Center
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:51 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County commissioners will hold a meeting at the school board administrative complex in Lake City.
The commissioners will decide how to respond to the final hand-over of the Richardson Community Center.
RELATED: Columbia County wants Richardson Center, Lake City not giving it up
They will discuss other topics involving the city of Lake City, including future city projects impacting county-maintained roads.
The meeting will start at 9:30 a.m.
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.