Columbia County pulling out of Richardson Community Center

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Columbia county commissioners are done with the back-and-forth between them and Lake City leaders so they have decided they no longer want anything to do with the Richardson Community Center.

During the county’s weekly meeting on Thursday, the board voted unanimously, with Commissioner Ron Williams not in attendance, in favor of notifying the city that they are terminating their tenancy, releasing the city from the terms of an interlocal agreement to turn over the deed to the center, and also taking all county property and personnel away from the site. Commissioner Rocky Ford, who also attended the city’s Tuesday meeting said he felt disrespected.

“I hope nobody will ever come to a county commission and hope to address this board and a chairman me or anyone else up here would allow the audience to shout derogatory things to anybody on this board and it’s shameful I’ll be honest with you If I was the mayor I would resign today for letting people to that at my meeting,” said Ford.

County leaders are referencing an interlocal agreement made in February in which city leaders said they would hand over the deed after a community development block grant was approved and funding began. That grant was approved in September and the board voted on beginning to make the necessary improvements with those funds on Tuesday night. County commissioners, including Robby Hollingsworth, said the city did not even know about the grant approval until county leaders emailed them. City leaders are standing by a lease agreement that says they have ownership until 2028.

“You buy a car and your fixing to paint it and put new tires on it, you want the title from the guy you bought it from. And when you start asking for it and he starts saying no, or we aren’t going to do that and the letter I sent was completely scoffed at,” said Hollingsworth.

County leaders have sent two letters to the Lake City City Council over the past few weeks asking about the city’s status as owner of the community center and if they were willing to give the county the deed, city leaders have made no motion to formally respond to the county.

The commission says they are willing to work with the city in pulling out of county recreation services and other events provided by the county over the next 30 days. Commissioners also say they are willing to help with funding for Richardson.

