Dunnellon man intentionally poisons neighbors’ pets with antifreeze

Marion County Jail booking photo of Jeremy Gordon Stromwall, 36, with charges of animal cruelty
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a man accused of intentionally poisoning his neighbor’s cats and a dog with antifreeze in Dunnellon.

On Wednesday, Jeremy Gordon Stromwall, 36, was arrested on four counts of aggravated animal cruelty for poisoning three cats and a dog at his home on Southwest 84th Lane.

Deputies say the investigation began in early December when a man’s pet cat, named Mr. Cat, began acting sick. The cat was taken to the Dunnellon Animal Hospital for treatment where he died. Testing revealed Mr. Cat had been likely been poisoned.

The owner said his pet dog, named Bella, had died experiencing similar symptoms. His neighbor had also lost five of her cats under similar circumstances.

The sheriff’s office turned to the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine to perform forensic necropsies on Mr. Cat and other recently deceased pets. The researchers determined the animals died of poisoning from ethylene glycol, commonly known as antifreeze.

At Stromwall’s home, deputies recovered a bowl of tuna that appeared to be mixed with antifreeze. They also found several containers of antifreeze, tuna, and fish-flavored rat poison.

Sheriff Billy Woods said, “As Sheriff, I am committed to investigating allegations of cruelty towards animals, including pets, livestock, and working animals. I am proud of the work that my deputies did in this case and am happy we have gotten some justice for Mr. Cat, Bella, Lil’ Peanut, Tiger, and their owners. I also want to personally extend my thanks and appreciation to Dr. Stern and the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine for going above and beyond the call of duty in assisting us with this investigation.”

