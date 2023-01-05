Fire rescue crews put out house fire in Ocala, found no one inside

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire rescue crews responded to a house fire in Ocala.

Ocala Fire Rescue officials responded to a home on NW 4th St around noon on Wednesday.

The back of the house had erupted in flames.

Crews were able to put out the fire and found no one inside.

The home is unlivable and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

