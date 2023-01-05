Gainesville police search for a burglar found inside a UF sorority house

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Not once but twice has someone found a burglar inside the Gamma Phi Beta sorority home near the University of Florida.

“You can never be too careful I think it’s smart to always have something, especially with a sorority house I know it’s been a problem,” said UF student James Gaspari.

Gainesville police said they responded to the home after a 911 caller said they saw a man leave through the back door.

Gaspari said he feels safe on campus.

“A police car literally just went by. every time I walk around at night I actually forget. I walk around at night and I always see police cars going around on campus. Off-campus is kind of a different story I don’t really see police going around too much but I know there are pretty quick response times.”

The man was caught riding a bike on surveillance video. Police said he didn’t steal anything but he did eat food from the home.

In August, another man was found inside holding a knife in the same home.

“If he’s eating my food my first assumption is he might be one of my roommates’ friends so I’m probably not going to have a problem immediately, but if he has a knife I’m not even going to bother staying in there I’m booking it out and then immediately call the police,” said Gaspari.

Police said he gained got in through an unlocked door and they are hoping someone can identify the suspect.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.