Gainesville to swear in new mayor and city commissioners at historic Thomas Center Gardens

Gainesville swears in new local leaders on Thursday.
Gainesville swears in new local leaders on Thursday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:51 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville will be swearing-in new local leaders on Thursday.

Gainesville Mayor-Elect Harvey Ward and Commissioners-Elect Ed Book, Bryan Eastman, and Casey Willits will all be sworn in.

Denise Ferrero will administer the Oath of Office to Mayor-Elect Ward.

Walter Green will swear in Commissioner-Elect Book and Gloria Walker will administer the oath to Commissioners-Elect Eastman and Willits.

The ceremony will take place at the historic Thomas Center Gardens starting at 10 a.m.

