Gainesville to swear in new mayor and city commissioners at historic Thomas Center Gardens

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville will be swearing-in new local leaders on Thursday.

Gainesville Mayor-Elect Harvey Ward and Commissioners-Elect Ed Book, Bryan Eastman, and Casey Willits will all be sworn in.

Denise Ferrero will administer the Oath of Office to Mayor-Elect Ward.

Walter Green will swear in Commissioner-Elect Book and Gloria Walker will administer the oath to Commissioners-Elect Eastman and Willits.

The ceremony will take place at the historic Thomas Center Gardens starting at 10 a.m.

