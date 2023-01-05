Gator men’s basketball team drops to 0-2 in SEC play with 66-63 loss to Texas A&M

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida men’s basketball team committed just as many turnovers on Wednesday night (20) as it made shots from the field. In the SEC, that won’t cut it, and it sure didn’t in a 66-63 home loss to Texas A&M. Florida drops to 0-2 in league play, 7-7 overall.

Trey Bonham led Florida with 21 points, while Colin Castleton added 14, but those two combined for 13 of the team’s turnovers. There were also 43 fouls called in the game, with 24 whistled on the Gators.

The Aggies were led by the trio of Wade Taylor IV, Tyrece Radford, and Julius Marble, who all scored 17 points to account for 77 percent of their scoring. Texas A&M had just 10 turnovers and prevailed despite connecting on just two of 16 shots from outside the arc.

Florida looks to get into the win column in league play Saturday at home when the Gators host former head coach Mike White and the Georgia Bulldogs. Tip off is at 1 p.m. at the O’Connell Center.

