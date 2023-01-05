Gator men’s basketball team drops to 0-2 in SEC play with 66-63 loss to Texas A&M

Florida got whistled for 24 fouls in the contest, made just 20 shots from the field
Florida guard Trey Bonham (2) shoots under from Connecticut forward Alex Karaban (11), left,...
Florida guard Trey Bonham (2) shoots under from Connecticut forward Alex Karaban (11), left, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Youngblood)(Alan Youngblood | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida men’s basketball team committed just as many turnovers on Wednesday night (20) as it made shots from the field. In the SEC, that won’t cut it, and it sure didn’t in a 66-63 home loss to Texas A&M. Florida drops to 0-2 in league play, 7-7 overall.

Trey Bonham led Florida with 21 points, while Colin Castleton added 14, but those two combined for 13 of the team’s turnovers. There were also 43 fouls called in the game, with 24 whistled on the Gators.

The Aggies were led by the trio of Wade Taylor IV, Tyrece Radford, and Julius Marble, who all scored 17 points to account for 77 percent of their scoring. Texas A&M had just 10 turnovers and prevailed despite connecting on just two of 16 shots from outside the arc.

Florida looks to get into the win column in league play Saturday at home when the Gators host former head coach Mike White and the Georgia Bulldogs. Tip off is at 1 p.m. at the O’Connell Center.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Neighbors provide details about the life of neglect faced by boy who went missing over Christmas weekend
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
Three in jail after boy missing over Christmas Weekend is found in Clay County
State Rep. Joseph Harding of Williston accused of wire fraud
State Rep. Joe Harding resigns after DOJ indictment
Ean Stephens from Gainesville made it home for Christmas after going missing.
UPDATE: Missing 13-year-old from Gainesville now found
Deputies identify Corey Grimmage, 37, of Gainesville as the victim in a possible homicide
Alachua County deputies identify victim in suspected Micanopy homicide

Latest News

Cross City
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Anna Ellison (Dixie County)
TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Anna Ellison, Dixie County
Florida opens the season Jan. 6 in a quad meet
TV20 Sit-Down: Gator Gymnastics Coach Jenny Rowland
Buffalo Bills players Siran Neal (33) and Nyheim Hines react after teammate Damar Hamlin...
Bills’ Hamlin collapses on field, gets CPR; game suspended