GRU outlines plan to resolve major billing issues plaguing the utility

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After months of complaints from customers, Gainesville Regional Utilities officials outlined their plan to improve the way they bill customers to city commissioners on Thursday.

GRU leaders claim a part of the problem is turnover among meter readers, which they say is at 145-percent. Many customers have complained about not receiving bills, receiving inaccurate bills, and receiving poorly estimated bills

RELATED: GRU blames “labor shortage” for why 5,000 customers received late bills

Among other remedies, meter readers are now working weekends and holidays, and the utility stopped making mass estimations of customers’ bills a month ago.

They are recruiting volunteers with experience within the utility and are bringing back retired workers as temp workers.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.